UBS Group Downgrades easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded easyJet from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.11. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

