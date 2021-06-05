UBS Group Downgrades easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded easyJet from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.11. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

