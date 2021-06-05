Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $54.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.20, but opened at $44.19. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Targa Resources shares last traded at $45.66, with a volume of 63,166 shares trading hands.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

In related news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,221 shares of company stock worth $3,829,611. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 84.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.58. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

