Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $326.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.19 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 62.81%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $783.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 644.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 10,963 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.