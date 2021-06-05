Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Shares of SEEL opened at $3.38 on Thursday. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 31.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

