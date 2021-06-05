FY2022 EPS Estimates for Toray Industries, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Toray Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toray Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

OTCMKTS TRYIY opened at $13.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.78. Toray Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

