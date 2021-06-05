Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NSR. Raymond James upped their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of TSE NSR opened at C$10.60 on Thursday. Nomad Royalty has a 1-year low of C$9.30 and a 1-year high of C$18.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$600.37 million and a P/E ratio of 265.00.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

