Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ambarella, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ambarella in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Ambarella’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $98.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.19 and a beta of 1.38. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $137.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.03.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $628,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total transaction of $929,445.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,408,590.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,182,000 after purchasing an additional 356,345 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ambarella by 433.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,563,000 after purchasing an additional 783,874 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 677.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,758,000 after acquiring an additional 622,847 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,586,000 after acquiring an additional 39,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 577,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,016,000 after acquiring an additional 76,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

