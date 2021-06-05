Baader Bank Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €141.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €132.27 ($155.61).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €114.80 ($135.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €113.60. SAP has a 12-month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 12-month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

