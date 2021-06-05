MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Raised to C$70.00 at Acumen Capital

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price objective raised by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$63.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$59.06.

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$62.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$56.02. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$22.78 and a one year high of C$62.91.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$118.96 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total transaction of C$42,829,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,045,843 shares in the company, valued at C$206,337,993.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

