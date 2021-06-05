Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $135.81 Billion

Brokerages expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to post $135.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $137.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.44 billion. Walmart posted sales of $137.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year sales of $551.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $543.08 billion to $557.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $566.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $558.87 billion to $576.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,006,985 shares of company stock worth $1,128,455,893. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $141.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.93. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

