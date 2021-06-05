SThree (LON:STEM) PT Raised to GBX 570

SThree (LON:STEM) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 570 ($7.45) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.06% from the company’s current price.

STEM stock opened at GBX 467 ($6.10) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 400.96. The company has a market capitalization of £623.23 million and a P/E ratio of 37.36. SThree has a 1-year low of GBX 228.50 ($2.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 470 ($6.14).

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

