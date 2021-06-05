SThree (LON:STEM) PT Raised to GBX 570

SThree (LON:STEM) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 570 ($7.45) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.06% from the company’s current price.
STEM stock opened at GBX 467 ($6.10) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 400.96. The company has a market capitalization of £623.23 million and a P/E ratio of 37.36. SThree has a 1-year low of GBX 228.50 ($2.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 470 ($6.14).
SThree Company Profile
