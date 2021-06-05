Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

NLS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $308,575.16. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,052 shares of company stock worth $699,453 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Nautilus during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLS stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $512.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.64. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 78.20% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nautilus will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

