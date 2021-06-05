Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.20.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $52.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $53.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.48.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyline Champion news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $536,609.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,020.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 70,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $3,210,493.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,317 shares in the company, valued at $18,204,862.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 370,057 shares of company stock worth $17,667,124 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

