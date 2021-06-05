Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PGRE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho raised Paramount Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the first quarter worth $101,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

