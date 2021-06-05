Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 2,200” Price Target for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RDSB has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,930 ($25.22) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,877.25 ($24.53).

Shares of RDSB opened at GBX 1,328 ($17.35) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,331.05. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £103.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.45%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

