Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LRMR. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LRMR opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. Larimar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $123.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. Equities research analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

