Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 418 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 660% compared to the average volume of 55 put options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 252,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.54. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

