Denbury Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,526 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,303% compared to the typical volume of 180 call options.

DEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Denbury from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Denbury presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEN. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at $2,824,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at $18,086,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at $754,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,978,000 after acquiring an additional 814,618 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at $1,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

DEN opened at $69.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.93. Denbury has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $71.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denbury will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

