iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWH)

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 5,091 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,243% compared to the average daily volume of 379 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWH. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 25,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EWH opened at $27.50 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.27.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

