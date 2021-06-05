Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report issued on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.19.

LULU stock opened at $329.52 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 73.23, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $321.10.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

