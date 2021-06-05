ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.75. ZTE shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54.

ZTE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF)

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

