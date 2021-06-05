Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.28. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 71,300 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Radio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.93. The company has a market cap of $26.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Radio in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Radio during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Radio by 14.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 134,007 shares during the last quarter.

About Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

