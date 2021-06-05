IG Group (LON:IGG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 863 ($11.28). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 857 ($11.20), with a volume of 314,768 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on IG Group from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IG Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 898.33 ($11.74).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 900.15. The stock has a market cap of £3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.22.

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

