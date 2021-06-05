Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Elementis plc (LON:ELM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 162.80 ($2.13). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 160 ($2.09), with a volume of 694,625 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELM. Numis Securities increased their price objective on Elementis from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 136.25 ($1.78).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.24. The firm has a market cap of £930.70 million and a P/E ratio of -19.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 141.83.

In other Elementis news, insider Christine Soden purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £24,200 ($31,617.45). Also, insider Paul Waterman sold 49,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71), for a total value of £65,184.29 ($85,163.69).

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

