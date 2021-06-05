National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Dream Industrial REIT in a research report issued on Monday, May 31st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial REIT has a one year low of C$8.08 and a one year high of C$9.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

About Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

