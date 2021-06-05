ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.38 million, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 2.23. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,676,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,976,000 after purchasing an additional 620,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth $3,358,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 576,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 393,410 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 696,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 321,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.