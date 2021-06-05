Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $14.09. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.60.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Research analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Ii, L sold 400,000 shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $2,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 22.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.