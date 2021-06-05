FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Raised by Analyst

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ferguson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now forecasts that the company will earn $6.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ferguson’s FY2022 earnings at $6.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.76 EPS.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of FERG opened at $140.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $116.70 and a 12 month high of $140.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.729 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,544,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,178,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,925,000. 35.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.