WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.78.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WCC. Raymond James upped their price target on WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get WESCO International alerts:

NYSE WCC opened at $109.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 75.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.48. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $111.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.21.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $837,729.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,041.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $6,102,278.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,775,185.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,830 shares of company stock valued at $7,770,065 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,414,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,545,000 after buying an additional 201,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,795,000 after buying an additional 54,950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 119.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,629,000 after buying an additional 306,358 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 37.5% during the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 224,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,460,000 after buying an additional 61,281 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after acquiring an additional 42,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.