EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXFO. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of EXFO in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of EXFO in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of EXFO in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of EXFO by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EXFO in the 1st quarter valued at $527,000. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXFO stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. EXFO has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.55 million, a PE ratio of 370.37 and a beta of 1.32.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that EXFO will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

