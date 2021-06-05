Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 415.45.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZURN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 451.90 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group set a CHF 400 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 365 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 430 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 415 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of CHF 262.10 and a one year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

