BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $6.40 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.89% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BRFS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BRF in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down previously from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.04.
Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41. BRF has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.81.
About BRF
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.
