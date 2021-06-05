BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $6.40 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BRFS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BRF in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down previously from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

Get BRF alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41. BRF has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in BRF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BRF by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,484,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after buying an additional 1,731,343 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in BRF by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,778,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after buying an additional 1,144,910 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 157,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 81.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.