Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of MEC opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58. Mayville Engineering has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $383.80 million, a P/E ratio of -81.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mayville Engineering news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $163,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,087,629.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Mayville Engineering by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,710,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,954,000 after purchasing an additional 106,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 13,935 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 208,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 40,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 187,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 53,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.41% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mayville Engineering (MEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.