Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $240,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,824.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,350. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 746,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 19.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after acquiring an additional 82,384 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 56.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 220,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 79,693 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

