Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. Conduent has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.95.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Conduent in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Conduent by 53,625.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Conduent in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Conduent in the first quarter worth about $67,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

