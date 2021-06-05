Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CGC has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark cut shares of Canopy Growth from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Canopy Growth from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Canopy Growth from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.41.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $56.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 445.74% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. Canopy Growth’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

