Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.58.

NYSE:BSX opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.45. The stock has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.30, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $299,254.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $80,963.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,240,952. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,799,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712,409 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,194,787,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630,705 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,323,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,586 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,355 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

