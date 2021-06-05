Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $21.90, but opened at $21.24. Aclaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 17 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 5,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $127,384.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,059 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,143.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,507 shares of company stock worth $3,616,811. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $50,400,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 33.4% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,944,000 after buying an additional 893,092 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $17,539,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,206,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $16,380,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

