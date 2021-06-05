Savaria (TSE:SIS) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$22.00 to C$23.50. The stock traded as high as C$20.00 and last traded at C$19.97, with a volume of 117192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.48.

SIS has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised shares of Savaria from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Savaria from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Savaria alerts:

In other news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.83, for a total transaction of C$445,747.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,228,737.50. Also, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total transaction of C$182,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,368,750. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,261 shares of company stock worth $1,760,119.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 39.31.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$92.21 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Savaria Co. will post 0.9599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.81%.

About Savaria (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.