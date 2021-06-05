Periphas Capital Partnering Corp’s (OTCMKTS:PCPCU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 8th

Periphas Capital Partnering’s (OTCMKTS:PCPCU) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, June 8th. Periphas Capital Partnering had issued 14,400,000 shares in its public offering on December 10th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of PCPCU stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.80.

