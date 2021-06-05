National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.78. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2021 earnings at $7.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.06 EPS.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNS. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$83.00 price target (up from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$91.00 price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.70 to C$79.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CSFB raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$84.36.

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$81.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$78.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.13. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$53.54 and a 52-week high of C$82.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.21%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.