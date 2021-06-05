Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Raised by Analyst (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 1st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.07. William Blair also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMG. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.57.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $201.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,375.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,599,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,798 shares of company stock worth $12,574,571. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth $10,321,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

