Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Issued By William Blair

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 1st. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.49). William Blair also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $34.54 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.07.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,938,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,836,000 after purchasing an additional 71,082 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,942 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,402,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,837,000 after purchasing an additional 487,820 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,142,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,717 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,963,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,266,000 after purchasing an additional 89,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

