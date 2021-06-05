Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Issued By B. Riley

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Bowman Consulting Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 31st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bowman Consulting Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BWMN opened at $13.80 on Thursday. Bowman Consulting Group has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $14.90.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.