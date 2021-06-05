XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading 5.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) shares shot up 5.9% on Thursday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $50.30. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock. XPeng traded as high as $37.06 and last traded at $37.06. 288,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 18,721,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on XPEV. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. VTB Capital raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.28.

Get XPeng alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.32.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.