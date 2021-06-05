Barclays Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €160.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DHER has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €153.08 ($180.09).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

DHER stock opened at €111.15 ($130.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion and a PE ratio of -15.56. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €82.08 ($96.56) and a 52-week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €117.59.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.