Barclays Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €160.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DHER has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €153.08 ($180.09).

DHER stock opened at €111.15 ($130.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion and a PE ratio of -15.56. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €82.08 ($96.56) and a 52-week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €117.59.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

