HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.25 ($96.76) target price on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

FRA HOT opened at €65.36 ($76.89) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €74.46. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €128.00 ($150.59) and a 1-year high of €175.00 ($205.88).

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft operates as an engineering-led infrastructure company worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

