DocuSign Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 98,565 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 270% compared to the average volume of 26,639 call options.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $233.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $131.26 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.42 and a beta of 0.81.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,383,327.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460 in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

