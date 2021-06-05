Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,927 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 722% compared to the typical volume of 356 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ AREC opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17. American Resources has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of -0.76.

Get American Resources alerts:

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Resources will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in American Resources in the first quarter worth about $1,691,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $1,656,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Resources by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 32,433 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AREC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on American Resources in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on American Resources from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company offers metallurgical coal and coal used in pulverized coal injection that are essential building blocks in the steel manufacturing process. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.