Investors Buy Large Volume of JOANN Call Options (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 2,301 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 481% compared to the typical volume of 396 call options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JOAN. Bank of America assumed coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair began coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on JOANN from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Get JOANN alerts:

In other news, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 5,263,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $58,954,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Will acquired 5,000 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 124,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,168.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOAN. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in JOANN during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,411,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,176,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,555,000.

Shares of JOAN opened at $16.92 on Friday. JOANN has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $685.58 million and a P/E ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.80.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that JOANN will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.